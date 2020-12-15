Advertisement

USD 437 board votes to return students to on-site and hybrid learning in January

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn Washburn board members all voted to start sending students back to class on January 5th.

Just days into the new year, elementary students including pre-k will transition into phase 3 on-site learning.

Students in grades 7th through 12th will transition to phase two, which is hybrid learning.

The hybrid schedule has students in two different groups rotating days each week between their on site learning and online learning.

USD 437 says they are going to continue to monitor the county’s virus case numbers to help them make their decisions in 2021.

