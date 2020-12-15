USD 345 Elementary students soon will have early release dismissal every Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers additional time to plan and prepare for class.

Every Friday starting on January 8th, Seaman Elementary students will be dismissed from class at 1:30 P.M. after their lunch.

The Seaman School board voted 5 to 1 to approve this motion on zoom at their school board meeting on Monday tonight.

Elementary teachers says the early release on Friday’s will give teachers more time for their planning and preparation.

The district plans to try this new schedule for five Fridays until February 5th. Then, the school board will decide if they should continue throughout the year with the new early release schedule, depending on the needs of the families.

One board member says this adjustment can also give students more time to keep up with their homework.

”That transition of the number of quarantine kids coming in and out, there is no way with one or two teachers per grade level, that we can sustain supervising students and family choice remote,” Director of Elementary Education, Rebecca Kramer explained. “I think it’s a fair compromise to request that we get on a short number of days on Friday afternoon’s, those are days we would typically have professional development. I think the 5 Friday’s also provide a timeline, so families can plan for that.”

The districts says they’ve been working closely with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka to help parents who are working on Fridays.

The board also made revisions to their school year calendar, adding more holiday breaks to the end and beginning of the year.

You can listen to the full details of the meeting on Seaman’s Youtube channel.

