Tuesday night forecast: Chilly with evening flurries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be even colder tonight. There’s also a chance for flurries this evening with little to no accumulation expected.

After the precipitation chance tonight, we’re back to a dry weather pattern with a 0% chance of precipitation for at least a week and even looking beyond the 8 day toward the end of the week approaching Christmas there are indications of colder temperatures compared to the start of the week (more seasonal) but no precipitation.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Light/snow or flurries before midnight. Lows in the upper 10s-low 20s. Winds will be light to calm so wind chills won’t be much of a factor.

Tomorrow: There may be lingering clouds in the morning but think overall it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds will remain light and variable. IF clouds linger a little longer than expected, highs may be closer to the low-mid 30s.

After another cold start for Thursday morning, there will be a nice warm-up with mostly sunny skies and highs around 50°. This is the pick day of the work week. A cold front will be pushing through on Friday so depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it gets. Upper 40s-low 50s for most areas with gusts around 30 mph.

This weekend into next week there will be a brief cool down Saturday before warming up Sunday into early next week. The next cold front pushes through Wednesday which looks to set-up more seasonal temperatures to end the week including Christmas Day on Friday.

Taking Action:

Best chance of snow or flurries will be this afternoon and before midnight. While most spots will get a Trace-0.5″ (for those that get anything at all) there’s a very small chance some areas may get up to 1″ but it is a very low probability. Use caution and if snow begins to accumulate, prepare for slick roads even if it’s only a dusting.

