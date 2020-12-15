Tuesday forecast: Chilly with afternoon/evening flurries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be even colder than yesterday with overcast skies. There’s also a chance for flurries late in the afternoon into this evening with little to no accumulation expected. Some models are indicating some isolated 1″ totals however most of the models keep the snow under 0.5″ for those that do see snow.

There does remain uncertainty on where exactly the snow will fall however areas south of I-70 have the slightly better chance as well areas toward central Kansas, closer to the center of the low as the moisture wraps around the storm system.

After the precipitation chance today and tonight, we’re back to a dry weather pattern with a 0% chance of precipitation for at least a week and even looking beyond the 8 day toward the end of the week approaching Christmas there are indications of colder temperatures compared to the start of the week (more seasonal) but no precipitation.

Today: Cloudy. Will keep a low chance for snow all day however the best chance for flurries/light snow will likely be after 3pm. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.

Tonight: Light/snow or flurries before midnight. Lows in the upper 10s-low 20s. Winds will be light to calm so wind chills won’t be much of a factor.

Tomorrow: There may be lingering clouds in the morning but think overall it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds will remain light and variable. IF clouds linger a little longer than expected, highs may be closer to the low-mid 30s.

After another cold start for Thursday morning, there will be a nice warm-up with mostly sunny skies and highs around 50°. This is the pick day of the work week. A cold front will be pushing through on Friday so depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it gets. Upper 40s-low 50s for most areas with gusts around 30 mph.

This weekend into next week there will be a brief cool down Saturday before warming up Sunday into early next week. The next cold front pushes through Wednesday which looks to set-up more seasonal temperatures to end the week including Christmas Day on Friday.

Taking Action:

Best chance of snow or flurries will be this afternoon and before midnight. While most spots will get a Trace-0.5″ (for those that get anything at all) there’s a very small chance some areas may get up to 1″ but it is a very low probability. Use caution and if snow begins to accumulate, prepare for slick roads even if it’s only a dusting.

