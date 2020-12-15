Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian to distribute free food

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding a free food distribution.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says in a Facebook post that it will be holding a free food distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m.

Free Food Box Distribution Wednesday, December 23! Boxes contain fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, including a gallon of milk.

Posted by Trinity Presbyterian Church, Topeka, Kansas on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

According to the Church, the food distribution will be held in its North Parking Lot at 4746 SW 21st St. It said there are no income requirements.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Kansas VA facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming weeks
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee plays against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on...
K-State named NCAA women’s basketball Team of the Week
First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines complete journey to Kansas
Kansas City ranks 14th best city to celebrate Christmas