Trinity Presbyterian to distribute free food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding a free food distribution.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says in a Facebook post that it will be holding a free food distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m.

According to the Church, the food distribution will be held in its North Parking Lot at 4746 SW 21st St. It said there are no income requirements.

