TPS staff surprise TPS first responder family with early holiday gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The TPS Burnett Administrative Building staff has surprised a family of first responders in the district with early holiday gifts.

Topeka Public Schools says the Burnett Administrative Building staff gave one family a merrier Christmas. It said on Monday morning, Santa was escorted by a TPS police officer to surprise a bus paraprofessional who also works on the front line caring for the elderly part-time. It said Monice Webster and her five children were greeted with gifts from their holiday wish list.

According to TPS, for four years it has made a tradition for the Burnett Administrative Center to adopt a family for the holidays, and this month, TPS elves have been collecting gifts to make sure the Websters received love and generosity at their front door. It said the 2020 adopted family of sic includes Monice Webster and her five children ranging from ages 5 to 15, all of which attend TPS. It said gifts sent to the family included toys, clothes, shoes, comforter sets, silverware and other household items.

“This morning means so much to me,” said Monice Webster. “I mean, in a year that there’s not much joy and happiness, my heart is full right now. I am just so thankful and just so grateful... cause we are never this type of family, you know, we are the givers. We love to give but to receive is a blessing. So I am really really happy. I am just blessed.”

The district said it would like to thank the generous staff and donors that contributed to the gifts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.