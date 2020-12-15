Stormont Vail team creates ‘discharge lounge’ to help with hospital capacity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Health team has been coming up with innovative solutions to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

Stormont Vail Health says its team has come up with many innovative solutions during the pandemic to help it navigate through the public health crisis and to better provide patient care and experiences. It said one of the most recent examples is its development of a “discharge lounge” within the hospital to help it prepare patients to leave the hospital while also allowing it to ready the rooms just vacated for the next patients.

According to the health network, the discharge lounge was transformed from a critical care waiting room into a patient area in the hospital’s South Tower.

Stormont Vail said patients discharging that day are screened for transfer to the discharge lounge. It said criteria include patients that are fairly independent with the ability to walk, no telemetry, no aerosolizing generating procedures and no isolation or COVID-19 pending patients. It said those that meet the criteria are given the option to go to the discharge lounge or stay in their current room. It said the patients using the lounge are almost ready for discharge, but have a few items pending or are waiting for transportation coming later in the day.

“My biggest challenge is identifying the patients who meet criteria and that are not discharging right away whether it be a ride, a pending test, or someone from the consulting team who needs to see the patient one final time prior to discharge. It has been a fun, yet challenging task to be on the cutting edge of a new service,” says Jordan Christenson, RN, Hospitalist nurse associate charge nurse, who spearheaded the discharge lounge project with Juanita Breeding, Hospitalist Program director.

According to Stormont Vail, once the patients are moved into the discharge lounge, the Environmental Services team cleans the former patient’s room in order to be used for the next patient. It said the process helps it keep patients moving at a time when it is experiencing high patient volumes.

Stormont Vail said with the collaboration of an interdisciplinary team, it pulled the project together in a short amount of time and saw its first patient in the discharge lounge the first week of December. It said utilization of the lounge has since increased.

“The new discharge lounge is picking up momentum,” says Juanita. “The interdisciplinary team is becoming more comfortable with the concept and realizing it provides a time saving service to the floor staff, too.”

