Some judicial branch data systems still offline due to complications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Kansas judicial branch data systems are still offline due to complications with the installation of a new server.

Kansas Courts says some data systems that support statewide court operations will remain offline on Tuesday.

According to the Court, the Office of Judicial Administration took the data systems offline on Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. to install a new server that supports the systems. It said technicians expected the service would be restored by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, but complications delayed the restoration of some systems.

The Court said the judicial branch will announce when the remaining systems are fully restored.

According to the Court, the remaining unavailable systems and services are as follows:

Kansas Courts eFiling . E-filed documents will not be accepted.

Kansas Public Access Portal . Court case payments and searches of court case information for courts on the Kansas Court centralized case management system will not be possible.

The Court said state courts on the eCourt centralized case management system are as follows:

4th Judicial District: Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties;

6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties;

8th Judicial District: Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties;

11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties;

14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties;

19th Judicial District: Cowley County;

21st Judicial District: Clay and Riley counties; and

31st Judicial District: Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

