SNCO Public Health still looking for new health officer, names interim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Public Health Technical Advisory Board is continuing its search for a new Health Officer after Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino’s sudden resignation on Monday afternoon.

Pending the County Board of Commission’s approval on December 17, Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the interim Health Officer until December 31, or until someone is found to permanently fill the position. Dr. Cooley has been serving on the county’s COVID-19 Response Team since June.

