Advertisement

SNCO Public Health still looking for new health officer, names interim

Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the Shawnee County interim Health Director.
Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the Shawnee County interim Health Director.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Public Health Technical Advisory Board is continuing its search for a new Health Officer after Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino’s sudden resignation on Monday afternoon.

Pending the County Board of Commission’s approval on December 17, Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the interim Health Officer until December 31, or until someone is found to permanently fill the position. Dr. Cooley has been serving on the county’s COVID-19 Response Team since June.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Hale Library (Source: k-state.edu)
K-State searches for new dean of Libraries
First Active Transportation Plan in two and a half decades kicks off with resident survey
Topeka police responded to an incident Tuesday morning near S.E. 3rd and Hancock in East Topeka.
Police respond to incidents Tuesday morning in East Topeka
NBAF completion date moved to October 2021 due to COVID-19 complications