Sen. Moran works to extend exclusions from tariffs applied to Chinese goods

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is working with a New Hampshire Senator to extend exclusions from tariffs that would be applied to goods from China.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) have called on U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to extend exclusions from tariffs that were applied to goods from China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that are due to expire at the end of 2020.

The Senators are members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce Justice, Science and Related Agencies.

“Many of those exclusions… stand to expire at the end of this year, injecting risk and uncertainty into the U.S. economy at a time when we can least afford it,” the Senators wrote. “If these tariffs are allowed to snap back into place for products that were previously excluded, it would represent a precipitous and immediate increase in costs for firms that rely on these inputs to add value to products manufactured here at home.”

Sen. Moran said the pair ended by calling on the USTR to prevent the outcome by extending the exclusions from Section 301 tariffs through Dec. 31, 2021.

According to Moran, in 2019 the pair sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer asking for an exclusion process for the third round of tariffs applied to goods from China under Section 301. He said included in the pair’s FY2019 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act was report language requiring that USTR “establish an exclusion process for tariffs imposed on goods subject to Section 301 tariffs in round 3,” which Lighthizer committed to implementing as a result of the pair’s work.

The Senators’ letter can be found here.

