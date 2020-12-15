Salute Our Heroes: Manhattan Fire Captain balances fighting fires and family life

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A captain with the Manhattan Fire Department has found a balance between fighting fires and spending time with his family.

In 2004, Captain David Graham got his first taste of fighting fires, as a student fire fighter, while studying construction science management at Kansas State University.

“I had a few friends in college that started at a volunteer fire department, Blue Township Fire Department in Pottawatomie County and they encouraged me to join, so I did. And that’s when I found that it was quite a family to be a part of.” Manhattan Fire Department, David Graham says.

After completing his degree, Graham joined the Manhattan Fire Department, where he can use his knowledge of construction to make decisions at scenes.

“I actually use quite a bit of it. It’s kind of nice knowing how houses are built and how commercial structures are put together, and the hazards of some of those things, as it applies to us in fire service.” Graham says.

Graham trains probationary firefighters and has also been instrumental in starting a drone program for the department.

“We can fly a drone to the area possibly if it’s an outdoor scene, get a quick reconnaissance have everyone be onboard of what’s going on, not risk anybody’s…anybody’s life, just to get an idea of what’s going on on-scene.” Graham says.

Having the support of his family at home, motivates Graham to continue to share his positive outlook with fellow firefighters.

“When I get home after a shift, I just look forward to getting to enjoy the love and, you know, blessings that God’s given me and my family. I have healthy kids; healthy family and just getting to hold them and hug them is pretty special to me after spending the day away.” Graham says.

When he’s not on duty for the Manhattan Fire Department, Graham also volunteers for the City of Riley Fire Department.

“it’s, it’s pretty special to be a part of something, when somebody calls 911, you show up and just the idea that you can immediately. Calm someone down or give them hope or give them reassurance, that’s kind of important to me.” Graham says.

Graham says the Fire Department becomes another family after working and training together, they trust each other with their lives.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.