Proposed program could provide $1 million in relief funds for Shawnee Co. businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly proposed program by the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO), could eventually provide $1,000,000 in relief funds for Shawnee County businesses. County commissioners suggested during their meeting Monday morning that JEDO establish a targeted relief program to assist local businesses who have been negatively impacted by restrictions placed on them by the pandemic.

The money could come from GO Topeka carryforward funds in the amount of $1 million. Relief grants will be up to $10,000 each and will be direct cash grants provided to qualified companies, according to a news release from GO Topeka. Each business will be required to provide proof of ownership by a Shawnee County resident along with documentation proving hardship caused by the pandemic and its restrictions.

A special meeting of the JEDO Board of Directors has been called for Tuesday, December 22nd, just days before Christmas. It will be held at 6 PM via ZOOM. The singular action item is “Discussion and possible action regarding whether JEDO should establish and fund a relief program for locally owned businesses that have been negatively affected by Public Health Orders.”

Public comment may be made on each actionable agenda item and at the end of each meeting. Members of the public wishing to speak must notify the County Counselor’s Office (call 785-251-4042 or email tabitha.pusch@snco.us) before 5:00 p.m. on December 22nd, the day of the meeting. Because this will be a Zoom meeting, the JEDO Secretary will provide the Zoom Link to those who sign up for public comment. Members of the public will be let in to speak, one at a time in the order they signed up.

