Police respond to incidents Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Topeka police responded to an incident Tuesday morning near S.E. 3rd and Hancock in East Topeka.
Topeka police responded to an incident Tuesday morning near S.E. 3rd and Hancock in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to a pair of incidents that occurred minutes apart Tuesday morning in the same east-side neighborhood, authorities said.

In the first incident, around 10:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near S.E. 4th and Branner.

Individuals in the vehicle got out of it and took off running, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of those who fled from the vehicle stop were apprehended.

Then, about 11 a.m., police responded to another incident about two blocks away near S.E. 3rd and Hancock. At least one person appeared to be taken into custody in that incident.

Police at the incident on Klein said it wasn’t related to the previous one at S.E. 4th and Klein.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

