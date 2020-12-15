Pans and Pandas families turn to Topeka Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Pans and Pandas is an infection-induced autoimmune disorder. Patients know they have it through their mood swings, anorexia and irritability.

Those are just a few of the symptoms that are found in children ages three to thirteen and nearly 70% of them are males.

“Children with pan and pandas generally have a set and offset of what looks like a psychiatric symptoms...it can look like extreme anxiety or O-C-D” said Shannon Wright, mother of a Pans diagnosed patient.

It’s been almost five years since Melanie Musselman noticed her son Luke had some problems. It would take him about four hours to complete six algebra problems and three to four more hours to finish a meal.

In July of 2017 -- a doctor from Omaha diagnosed Luke, not only is this disorder common,it is expensive too. Which is what brings Melanie and other families to the Capitol.

“So the one thing that we want to stress today is that education among the states, medical providers, so kids and families do not have to look out of the state or spend so much time to find a provider that will treat this. We also ultimately want insurance coverage for this condition,” said Musselman.

Luke’s treatments can cost from $13,000 to $20,000 per treatment.

A total of seven families headed to Topeka today.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.