NBAF completion date moved to October 2021 due to COVID-19 complications

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The completion date for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility has been moved to October of 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate have worked together to realign the schedule for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility to reduce delays to the overall program. It said the revised substantial completion of construction date for the NBAF, which is the point at which the USDA will have full access to the facility and is responsible for its operation, has been moved to October of 2021.

According to the USDA, the completion of construction date was originally scheduled for December of 2020, however, the revised date now includes more efforts to address necessary technology upgrades that have been identified since the design was completed in 2012 as well as installation of USDA-funded equipment. It said both efforts would have happened after the Dec. 2020 milestone. It said disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic provided it with an opportunity to revise the schedule to include the items in the new substantial completion of construction milestone, which reduces further delays to the overall program.

The USDA said together, it and DHS S&T will continue to assess and mitigate the impacts to other milestones for operational standup and transition of the mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. It said, for example, one proposal is for it to take phased responsibility for some of the operational functions of the facility starting in April of 2021. It said while the revised schedule reflects the realignment of items to reduce COVID-19′s impact, there will be a delay in the overall mission transfer from PIADC to NBAF. It said originally, the transfer was scheduled for August of 2023, but has now been moved to December of 2023.

According to the USDA, while challenges continue to arise, DHS S&T is continuing to project that the construction and commissioning of the NBAF under the new revised schedule will be covered by the current $1.25 billion of funding.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.