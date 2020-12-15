Advertisement

Manhattan to discuss extension of face mask ordinance at city commission meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Among other agenda items, the Manhattan City Commission will discuss an extension to the city’s face mask ordinance.

The City of Manhattan says the City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. to discuss various items on its agenda, one of which regards an extension to the city’s face mask ordinance.

According to the Agenda, item D discusses a proposed ordinance that would amend Section 22-73 of the City Code and extend the term of the face mask ordinance until April 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The City said, if adopted, all other previously adopted provisions will remain the same.

According to the City, the current mask ordinance is set to expire on Jan. 1, rendering a mask requirement only viable in the parts of Manhattan that lay within Riley Co. It said city limits located in Pottawatomie Co. would not have a mask requirement. It said to have a consistent requirement throughout the city, the Commission would need to extend the mask ordinance.

Other items on the Commission’s agenda include licenses to various businesses, temporary permit programs, establishing and defining the boundaries of the city, Kidscape at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, city contracts, authorizing the mayor to execute the 2021 Aggieville and Downtown Business Improvements District contracts and more.

