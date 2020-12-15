Man and woman arrested on drug, theft counts in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hartford man and an Emporia woman were behind bars in the Lyon County Jail in connection with possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen firearms and illegal drugs, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia police Sgt. Lisa Hayes said officers located a stolen vehicle on Sunday in the parking lot of the Budget Host Inn motel, 1830 E. US-50 highway.

The officers obtained a search warrant, Hayes said. The officers then searched a room at the motel, where they found stolen firearms as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hayes says the vehicle was stolen from a rental car company in Wichita, while the firearms were stolen as part of a burglary in Otoe County, Nebraska, according to KVOE.

Officers arrested Wyatt Everly, 30, of Hartford, and Mariel Martin, 35, of Emporia, on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of stolen property.

Formal charges are pending in the case, which remains under investigation, KVOE says.

Anyone with information may call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

