KCC orders continuance of payment plans, late fee waivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered utilities to continue offering payment plans and waiving late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has extended an order which requires utilities to offer 12-month payment plans and waive late fees to help customers avoid disconnection. It said the original order was issued in May and is set to expire on Dec. 31. It said the move ensures the order remains in effect until the COVID-19 pandemic has officially ended. It said the order applies to all electric, natural gas and water utilities under its jurisdiction.

According to the KCC, a report was filed by commission staff showing payment plans and waiver of late fees appears to be working as expected. It said with the exception of one utility, Liberty-Empire, customer arrearage balances are falling with almost 90% of customers keeping up with payment plans.

The report can be found here.

The KCC said it acknowledges that some members of the public are advocating for an order that reinstitutes the suspension of utility disconnects. As a result, it said staff was directed to file a report and recommendation on whether another suspension on disconnects is warranted. It said that report is due on Jan. 8, 2021.

The full order can be found here.

