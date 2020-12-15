Advertisement

KCC orders continuance of payment plans, late fee waivers

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered utilities to continue offering payment plans and waiving late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has extended an order which requires utilities to offer 12-month payment plans and waive late fees to help customers avoid disconnection. It said the original order was issued in May and is set to expire on Dec. 31. It said the move ensures the order remains in effect until the COVID-19 pandemic has officially ended. It said the order applies to all electric, natural gas and water utilities under its jurisdiction.

According to the KCC, a report was filed by commission staff showing payment plans and waiver of late fees appears to be working as expected. It said with the exception of one utility, Liberty-Empire, customer arrearage balances are falling with almost 90% of customers keeping up with payment plans.

The report can be found here.

The KCC said it acknowledges that some members of the public are advocating for an order that reinstitutes the suspension of utility disconnects. As a result, it said staff was directed to file a report and recommendation on whether another suspension on disconnects is warranted. It said that report is due on Jan. 8, 2021.

The full order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Topeka police responded to an incident Tuesday morning near S.E. 3rd and Hancock in East Topeka.
Police respond to incidents Tuesday morning in East Topeka
NBAF completion date moved to October 2021 due to COVID-19 complications
El Dorado Correctional Facility reports resident death
Some judicial branch data systems still offline due to complications
AG Schmidt urges support for federal protections keeping federal judges, families safe