Kansas Water Authority to host virtual meeting Thursday

The Kansas Water Authority says it will have its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. via webinar.

According to the KWA, it has been tasked with advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues. It said it also ensures that water policies and programs address the needs of all residents, as well as serve as advisors of the Kansas Water Vision and Kansas Water Plan.

The KWA said it was established in 1981 and is composed of 13 voting members that are appointed by the Governor or Legislative leadership. It said state agency directors serve as ex-officio members.

