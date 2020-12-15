Kansas VA facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming weeks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Kansas VA facilities were not in the first round of facilities receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the first Americans started receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, which included health care providers and veterans that live in Department of Veterans Affairs long-term care facilities. He said Kansas VA facilities, however, were not among the first to get doses due to a lack of ultra-cold storage, which is required for the Pfizer vaccine but are expected to get the first doses in a week or two. He said this will ensure that vulnerable veterans and healthcare providers are protected from COVID-19.

“Veterans in our long-term care facilities are not only vulnerable individuals, but are of the most deserving of this vaccine,” said U.S. Representative Roger Marshall, M.D. “I spoke with VA officials about the distribution of doses to our veteran facilities, especially those caring for elderly veterans, and have been assured that doses will be arriving in Kansas shortly. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect our country. Therefore we must do everything we can to protect their lives and the lives of those that they depend on for care.”

According to Marshall, Kansas is the home of three federal VA facilities in Wichita, Topeka and Leavenworth, as well as two state soldier homes located in Winfield and Fort Dodge. He said the federal facilities will get the vaccine doses as part of the VA’s national vaccine distribution plan. However, he said the state facilities will be required to work with national pharmacy chains to get the doses of the vaccine for residents and staff.

“My staff has been in contact with leadership at both soldier homes to ensure they have a plan in place to receive the vaccine,” said Rep. Marshall. “It is essential we do not let these homes fall through the cracks and do all we can to move them to the front of the line. My office stands ready and willing to provide support to our state and federal facilities. We must prioritize the health and wellbeing of our veterans.”

Marshall said the Administration’s distribution plan will ensure that any veteran that wants the COVID-19 vaccine will have access to it, for free. He said vaccination is not mandatory. He said veterans in VA long-term care facilities will be the first patient group to get the vaccine. He said health care workers in LTCFs will also get the vaccine in order to slow infection and spread, as well as maintain care services. He said as vaccine supplies increase, veterans outside of LTCFs will receive vaccinations based on factors like age and existing health problems.

According to Marshall, the VA will report its data directly to the CDC on all vaccine doses that it administers. He said the department will also provide general, public updates on the number of people that get the vaccination at those sites, similar to how it posts COVID-19 testing figures.

