Kansas Courts extend suspension of deadlines, time limitations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Justice has signed a new administrative order that continues the suspension of deadlines and time limitations for Kansas courts.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert has issued a new administrative order that continues to suspend statutes of limitation, statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations started under earlier orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court said Luckert’s action to issue Administrative Order 2020-PR-130 followed the State Finance Council’s Dec. 11 decision to extend the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency from Dec. 16 through Jan. 10, 2021.

According to the Court, Luckert said the health and safety of jurors, witnesses, litigants, members of the community, law enforcement officials, court employees and judges is what dove her to continue the suspensions.

