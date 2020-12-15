Kansas City ranks 14th best city to celebrate Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Out of 100 U.S. cities, Kansas City comes up as the 14th best city to celebrate Christmas in according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study to find which cities offer the best holiday season celebrations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it compared the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. by looking at 15 different key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. It said data ranges from the number of COVID-19 cases, to the availability of Christmas traditions, to the overall generosity of the city.

According to WalletHub’s study, Kansas City has been ranked number 14. It shows that the city placed 8th in safety, 77th for traditions and food, 29th for observance of the holiday and 62nd for its generosity. These rankings give KC an overall score of 61.28, which accounts for its high ranking.

The study also shows that Wichita made the list at number 58. It shows Wichita is 42nd for safety, 67th for traditions and food, 34th for observance of the holiday and 99th for its generosity. These rankings give Wichita an overall score of 50.41, accounting for its ranking.

To compare, WalletHub says the best city to spend Christmas in is Durham, N.C., which ranked 17th for safety, 5th for traditions and food, 51st for observance of the holiday and 5th for its generosity. It shows the city had an overall score of 68.16, which accounts for its number one ranking.

The study also shows that Kansas City is in the top five cities with the fewest Christmas tree farms per capita. It shows that Wichita has the fewest food banks per capita.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.