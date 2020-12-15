K-State searches for new dean of Libraries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is on the hunt for its new dean of Libraries.

Kansas State University says the Office of the Provost is conducting a national search for the next dean of K-State Libraries. It said it has engaged in the services of Academic Career and Executive Search, which is an executive search firm that will help the search committee in its hunt for the new dean.

According to K-State, this is a great opportunity for a dynamic, visionary and experienced leader to serve as its next dean of K-State Libraries, a public R1 land-grant university that is made up of four campuses and nine colleges. It said the universe serves around 21,000 students.

K-State said their ideal candidate is a collaborative leader and prominent advocate that understands and provides the strategic direction required to meet the ever-changing role of libraries in the information age within a public research university setting. It said the dean will give the strategic leadership and vision that is necessary for the support of the strategic initiatives and intellectual core of the university. It said as the chief academic and administrative officer of K-State Libraries, the dean will report to the provost and executive vice president and serves on the Council of Deans. It said the dean of K-State Libraries will also hold the faculty rank of professor.

According to the University, its deans are highly visible universitywide leaders. It said the dean will work closely with the president, provost, deans and other senior leaders to advance the missions and goals of the Library and the university through a shared vision of education, research, teaching and service. It said additionally, the dean will also focus on developing strong relationships and engagement with the community.

K-State said the dean will be required to work collaboratively with partners throughout its campuses and colleges to develop a broad alignment of library services that support the continuing transformation of the libraries, ensuring that plans, policies, practices, programs and services align with university and college-level strategic directions and goals. it said the dean will be responsible for the administration, coordination and oversight of the following:

Strategic planning

Assessment

Policy development

Library, archives and records management services and programs

Physical space

Collections development and preservation

Budget planning and fiscal stewardship

Staffing

Fundraising

Technology adoption

The full position description can be found here.

K-State said questions, nominations and applications will be treated as confidential. It said for full consideration, the deadline for application materials deadline is Feb. 8. It said applications will be reviewed as they are received and should include a cover letter and curriculum vita. It said to not email applications, but to instead apply here directly.

Questions, nominations and inquiries can be sent to Jennifer Muller at Jennifer@ACESrch.com or call 860-740-2600.

The university said it anticipates campus interviews to take place virtually in early to mid-April with an anticipated appointment starting on July 1.

