K-State named NCAA women’s basketball Team of the Week
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off of three wins in the last week including a Top 25 upset over #22 South Dakota State, the Kansas State women’s basketball team has been selected as the NCAA Team of the Week.
After their win over the Jackrabbits, the Wildcats picked up home wins over Omaha and UMKC.
Next up, the team will begin Big 12 play 6:00 p.m. Friday at Iowa State.
