Judicial branch data systems are back online

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Data systems for Kansas Courts are officially back online.

Kansas Courts says data systems that support cour operations statewide are finally back online following the installation of a new server.

According to the court, data systems were taken offline on Monday night at 6 p.m. to install a new server. It said the systems were supposed to be back online at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, however, complications prevented some of them from coming back online as planned. It said those issues are now resolved.

Kansas Courts said both Kansas Courts eFiling and the Kansas Public Access Portal are now available online.

