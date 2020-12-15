Advertisement

Grinch caught in Osage County

(KVLY)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grinch was briefly apprehended in Osage County on Tuesday, before escaping a short while later.

He had been spotted around the county throughout the last week, but one act ultimately led to his arrest: stealing donated toys meant for the children of Osage County. The toys had been donated by first responders at a toy drive held December 14.

The Grinch was promptly taken into custody and ordered by a judge to return the toys. He complied, and the toys will soon go to some happy kids. However, shortly after the incident, the Grinch was on the lam yet again.

The Grinch tradition started in 2019, when the Osage City Fire Department first spotted the infamous green villain. In 2020, it’s provided some much needed fun and distraction. “As Osage County, we are one.” said Scott Brenner, the Osage County Undersheriff, who said he hoped the event will help the community get through a difficult holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Judicial branch data systems are back online
Manhattan to discuss extension of face mask ordinance at city commission meeting
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
KTA announces winners of Safety Message contest
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka