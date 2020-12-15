Grinch caught in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grinch was briefly apprehended in Osage County on Tuesday, before escaping a short while later.

He had been spotted around the county throughout the last week, but one act ultimately led to his arrest: stealing donated toys meant for the children of Osage County. The toys had been donated by first responders at a toy drive held December 14.

The Grinch was promptly taken into custody and ordered by a judge to return the toys. He complied, and the toys will soon go to some happy kids. However, shortly after the incident, the Grinch was on the lam yet again.

The Grinch tradition started in 2019, when the Osage City Fire Department first spotted the infamous green villain. In 2020, it’s provided some much needed fun and distraction. “As Osage County, we are one.” said Scott Brenner, the Osage County Undersheriff, who said he hoped the event will help the community get through a difficult holiday season.

