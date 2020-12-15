First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines complete journey to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents receive the first shots, the first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines has completed its journey to the sunflower state.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Kansas on Monday morning, Dec. 14. She said the vaccine has been received in a handful of ultra-cold storage facilities throughout the state, with delivery anticipated to continue through Tuesday. She said a total of around 24,000 doses is expected to be received within the first shipment.

“I want to thank our state’s dedicated public health workers for their efforts to protect our communities from the threat of COVID-19 – often at personal risk to their safety – while we waited for a vaccine to become ready and available,” Governor Kelly said. “While the news of initial vaccine distribution is exciting for our state, I want to remind Kansans that the threat is not over. We must all continue practicing commonsense COVID-19 mitigation efforts to protect our neighbors’ health and safety, keep businesses open, and get our kids back in school.”

Gov. Kelly said from the ultra-cold storage facilities, the vaccine will go to secondary sites, hospitals, later in the week. She said these vaccines are dedicated to at-risk healthcare providers as identified by hospitals.

