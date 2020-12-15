Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka

Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.(Stormont Vail)
By Jared Broyles and Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first vaccinations for the novel coronavirus have arrived in the Capital City. Stormont Vail Health confirms the vaccines are now in their possession.

Stormont, along with The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus, have been inundated with COVID-19 patients over the past several months as numbers on Shawnee County’s scorecard have risen. According to their Monday dashboard, Stormont’s ICU is at 91% capacity while their medical beds are at 97%. As of Tuesday morning, TUKHS St. Francis showed its critical care at 78% capacity, with medical/surgical beds 83% filled. Stormont added 24.7% of patients the health organization is testing are positive for COVID. The hospital’s COVID page shows 822 patients have recovered.

Stormont was caring for 75 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, while St. Francis reported 26 at its facility Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the vaccine will be available in very limited doses at the start, with priority to health care workers and nursing home residents. As production scales up, it will become available to all. Planning for who will receive the first doses is based on three phases: potentially limited doses, large number of doses, and sufficient supply for all. KDHE notes multiple factors will be taken into account, including each vaccine’s characteristics, vaccine supply, disease epidemiology and local community factors. Click here to read the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Manhattan to discuss extension of face mask ordinance at city commission meeting
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
KTA announces winners of Safety Message contest
Kansas Courts extend suspension of deadlines, time limitations
(Pexels Photo, generic office shot)
Kansas Water Authority to host virtual meeting Thursday