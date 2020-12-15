First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first vaccinations for the novel coronavirus have arrived in the Capital City. Stormont Vail Health confirms the vaccines are now in their possession.

Stormont, along with The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus, have been inundated with COVID-19 patients over the past several months as numbers on Shawnee County’s scorecard have risen. According to their Monday dashboard, Stormont’s ICU is at 91% capacity while their medical beds are at 97%. As of Tuesday morning, TUKHS St. Francis showed its critical care at 78% capacity, with medical/surgical beds 83% filled. Stormont added 24.7% of patients the health organization is testing are positive for COVID. The hospital’s COVID page shows 822 patients have recovered.

Stormont was caring for 75 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, while St. Francis reported 26 at its facility Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the vaccine will be available in very limited doses at the start, with priority to health care workers and nursing home residents. As production scales up, it will become available to all. Planning for who will receive the first doses is based on three phases: potentially limited doses, large number of doses, and sufficient supply for all. KDHE notes multiple factors will be taken into account, including each vaccine’s characteristics, vaccine supply, disease epidemiology and local community factors. Click here to read the Kansas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.