First Active Transportation Plan in two and a half decades kicks off with resident survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is beginning its first Active Transportation Plan in 25 years.

According to KDOT, active transportation is any human-powered mode of transportation, like walking or cycling. It said the Kansas ATP will guide it on how to include active transportation infrastructure when planning roads, bridges and other improvement projects. It said the funding for active transportation projects is included in the 10 year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE.

“Providing access to safe, direct, continuous and pleasant routes whether driving, walking or cycling is essential for a healthy multi-modal transportation system,” said Matt Messina, KDOT Comprehensive Planning Unit Manager. “Our intent is for Kansas residents to have a direct voice in the development of the ATP.”

KDOT said the Kansas ATP will focus on how active transportation can be improved through policies, planning, design and partnerships with other state agencies and local communities. It said whether residents use active transportation regularly, rarely or somewhere in between, public input and ideas are crucial to the development of the plan. It said all residents are encouraged to get involved by filling out the online opinion survey and providing stories regarding how and why they are incorporating active transportation into their lives.

“We know that over the last several months many people have discovered walking, cycling, rolling and other forms of active transportation are fun and healthy ways to get around,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “For others, active transportation has long provided an essential need, an affordable way to get to work, school, transit, the store and other destinations. At KDOT, we are committed to providing transportation options that help people travel safely and conveniently – and to do that well, we need to hear from Kansans.”

According to KDOT, the planning process for the Kansas ATP will continue through 2021 and will collaborate with national and local experts in planning, design and safety. It said the final plan will be a key tool for staff and local officials to use and include KDOT’s vision, recommendations and decision making criteria related to active transportation. It said plan implementation will be ongoing.

