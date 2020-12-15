Advertisement

Exit ramp off Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka to close on Thursday

An exit ramp leading from eastbound Interstate 70 to S.E. Adams will be closed for repair work...
An exit ramp leading from eastbound Interstate 70 to S.E. Adams will be closed for repair work on Thursday, officials said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An exit ramp off Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka will close for repairs on Thursday, officials said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close the eastbound off-ramp from I-70 to Adams from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to repair and reset the barrier wall, near the bottom of the ramp.

Motorists on eastbound I-70 can take the S..E. Monroe exit, about a half-mile north and west of S.E. Adams, or the S.E. California Avenue exit, about a mile east of S.E. Adams.

