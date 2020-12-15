Exit ramp off Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka to close on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An exit ramp off Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka will close for repairs on Thursday, officials said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close the eastbound off-ramp from I-70 to Adams from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to repair and reset the barrier wall, near the bottom of the ramp.

Motorists on eastbound I-70 can take the S..E. Monroe exit, about a half-mile north and west of S.E. Adams, or the S.E. California Avenue exit, about a mile east of S.E. Adams.

