Elliot “Indy” Scales honored for his battle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’d never guess the pain behind 2-year-old Elliot Scales’ smile.

“I think he’s just an amazing kid.” Elliot’s mother Myrna Scales said.

The child better known as Indy has overcome countless obstacles.

“He’s like an icon to me.” Elliot’s father Sterling Scales said.

When he was three months old, Elliot’s family noticed a problem.

“I was holding him one night and we felt a lump on his belly on the left side,” Myrna Scales said. “And I told Sterling, I was like, what is this?”

“It was one of those moments where your life is just going grand. Everything is going according to the plan that you have laid out for life. And then that’s when we start feeling the tension.”

Doctors confirmed their worst nightmare.

“Honestly it was the worst. Scared. Honestly I thought of death.”

Elliot was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor cancer.

" I’m like, why would a newborn have such a huge tumor doesn’t make any sense,” Myrna Scales said. “I was sad and yeah, it’s a lot of emotions at once.”

What followed was an intense battle of surgeries and chemotherapy.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a fighter,” Sterling Scales said. “He’s a survivor.”

And in February 2019, he was declared cancer free.

“I didn’t realize how much stress and tension I was holding in until that day,” Sterling Scales said. “It was a huge milestone. Uh, it was, it was that moment that we had waited for, since all this started.”

Indi’s battle inspired countless people, including a man on the mic for the crimson and blue.

When the Kansas men’s hoops team played Kentucky, Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Jayhawks, was inspired.

“More than that, I wanted to carry these cancer fighters names on the tip of my tongue, on my heart and in this case, wrapped around my headset as well.” Brian Hanni said.

On his headphones he wrote Elliot’s name and called the game in his honor.

“I knew I wanted to have that reminder that hey, you’re with us for every single step of the game, every single big shot or touchdown pass caught, you’re right there with us,” Hanni said. “And you inspire us.”

“We’re just grateful that we were able to get through it,” Myrna Scales said. “To have someone speak out for us is really really cool.”

“Indy’s being honored,” Sterling Scales said. “It was definitely special.”

