El Dorado Correctional Facility reports resident death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported the death of an inmate that is not believed to be connected to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a resident at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, Brett Phillips, 31, died on Sunday, Dec. 13. It said the cause of death is still pending an autopsy, however, preliminary assessments show the death was not related to COVID-19.

According to KDOC, per protocol, when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC said Phillips was serving an 82-month sentence for a handful of convictions for burglary, distribution and possession with intent to distribute.

KDOC said El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility that houses all custody levels. It said its current population is 1,561 residents.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.