Advertisement

AG Schmidt urges support for federal protections keeping federal judges, families safe

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging support for federal legislation that would protect the safety of federal judges and their families.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general that back legislation to protect the safety of federal judges and their families.

According to Schmidt, in a letter sent to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, the attorneys general urge the passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act or similar legislation that would protect the confidentiality of personal information of members of the federal judiciary in public records as well as limit the distribution of that information online and by data brokers.

Schmidt said the legislation was named after Daniel Anderl, the son of federal Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, who was fatally shot at their home in July. He said the letter was signed by 46 other state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and four territories.

“Kansas law already limits disclosure of judges’ personal identifying information in state and local public records,” Schmidt said. “This proposal would extend similar protections to federal records and to data collected by certain non-governmental entities. No member of the judiciary should be subjected to threats or violence towards themselves or their families for carrying out their constitutional duties.”

According to Schmidt, the attorneys general wrote that in addition to Anderl, four federal judges have been murdered since 1979 and two family members of another judge were killed in an attack on their home in 2005. The attorneys general say that the incidents, inappropriate communications and threats against federal judges and others protected by the U.S Marshals Service increased to 4,449 in 2019, compared to 2,357 in 2016.

A copy of the full letter can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Topeka police responded to an incident Tuesday morning near S.E. 3rd and Hancock in East Topeka.
Police respond to incidents Tuesday morning in East Topeka
NBAF completion date moved to October 2021 due to COVID-19 complications
El Dorado Correctional Facility reports resident death
Some judicial branch data systems still offline due to complications