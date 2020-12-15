AG Schmidt urges support for federal protections keeping federal judges, families safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging support for federal legislation that would protect the safety of federal judges and their families.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general that back legislation to protect the safety of federal judges and their families.

According to Schmidt, in a letter sent to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, the attorneys general urge the passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act or similar legislation that would protect the confidentiality of personal information of members of the federal judiciary in public records as well as limit the distribution of that information online and by data brokers.

Schmidt said the legislation was named after Daniel Anderl, the son of federal Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, who was fatally shot at their home in July. He said the letter was signed by 46 other state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and four territories.

“Kansas law already limits disclosure of judges’ personal identifying information in state and local public records,” Schmidt said. “This proposal would extend similar protections to federal records and to data collected by certain non-governmental entities. No member of the judiciary should be subjected to threats or violence towards themselves or their families for carrying out their constitutional duties.”

According to Schmidt, the attorneys general wrote that in addition to Anderl, four federal judges have been murdered since 1979 and two family members of another judge were killed in an attack on their home in 2005. The attorneys general say that the incidents, inappropriate communications and threats against federal judges and others protected by the U.S Marshals Service increased to 4,449 in 2019, compared to 2,357 in 2016.

A copy of the full letter can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.