Abrupt resignation of Shawnee Co. health officer leaves health dept. in a lurch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - News Monday that the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has been forced to temporarily suspend appointments today and tomorrow (Tuesday, December 15) for its Immunization and Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Clinic. This comes as a direct result of the unexpected and immediate resignation of County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino during Monday morning’s Shawnee County commissioner’s meeting. The SCHD is now assessing the impact Dr. Pezzino’s resignation will have on current health department operations.

Pezzino announced his resignation mid-meeting while Shawnee County Commissioners voted 2-1 to modify the county’s most recent health order. Those changes will allow bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and allow organized sports outside of schools to practice.

The SCHD notes that all current isolation and quarantine orders issued prior to Monday remain in effect until the date of release that is listed on the order. Patients currently scheduled for appointments at SCHD will be called to reschedule for a later date. According to a news release, the SCHD and the Shawnee County Public Health Technical Advisory Board is “diligently continuing its search for a replacement Health Officer at this time.”

