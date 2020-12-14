Wichita healthcare workers receive first Kansas vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi administered the vaccine to Kristen Garrett, a nurse working on the hospital’s COVID-19 medical intensive care unit, just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

“I’m humbled to be the first caregiver at Ascension Via Christi and across Ascension to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Garrett said. “I’m encouraging my colleagues to get the vaccination, and once it’s available for the public as well. I’m thankful for my fellow caregivers and their selflessness in the dedicated patient care they deliver every day.”

Via Christi’s associates and physicians were considered among the front-line caregivers prioritized in the first wave of vaccines.

“We strongly encourage all our associates to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available to them,” Joseph Impicciche, Ascension President and CEO, said. “In our view, this is the right thing to do to protect our associates and those we are privileged to serve. We are thankful for all who have made this vaccine possible and for the continued dedication of our selfless caregivers.”

“It’s vitally important that people continue to access the healthcare they need, for both emergencies and chronic conditions,” Dr. Joe Cacchione, Executive Vice President of Ascension’s Clinical & Network Services, said. “By encouraging our caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we are taking an additional step to assure those we serve that we are doing everything possible to keep our hospitals, clinics and other sites of care safe for them.

Associates at Manhattan’s Ascension hospital will receive the vaccine later this week.

As of Monday afternoon, Stormont Vail and St. Francis were both waiting for their vaccines.

