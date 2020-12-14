Advertisement

USD 437 school board meeting moved to Monday

The Auburn-Washburn School District says the Board of Education voted to move their regular...
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District says the Board of Education voted to move their regular meeting scheduled for December 21 to Monday, December 14.

The board will meet at 6:30 P.M. in the boardroom at Shuler Education Center.

The meeting is open to the public, but social distancing and facial covering will be required.

USD 437 says the meeting was moved so it would take place before the start of winter break. The meeting will be live streamed on the district’s Youtube channel.

