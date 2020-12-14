Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Great Bend Man

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing Barton...
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing Barton County man.(Barton Co. Sheriff)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing Barton County man.

64-year-old Carl Whiting was last seen around 10 am on December 14 in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway. He is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and possibly a yellow sweater. He also has dementia and a history of walking away from his home.

If you see Mr. Whiting or know of his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop
Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino speaks at Thursday morning's Shawnee...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Kansas cities fall within top 30 cities that need most initial COVID-19 vaccines
Kansas Supreme Court disbars attorney, hears estate case

Latest News

Kristen Garrett, RN - a critical care nurse on the COVID-19 Medical Intensive Care Unit at...
Wichita healthcare workers receive first Kansas vaccinations
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
Newman Regional Health to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week
KU women’s basketball game at Texas postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor