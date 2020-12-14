Silver Alert issued for Great Bend Man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing Barton County man.

64-year-old Carl Whiting was last seen around 10 am on December 14 in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway. He is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and possibly a yellow sweater. He also has dementia and a history of walking away from his home.

If you see Mr. Whiting or know of his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

