Advertisement

Semi carrying 25,000 pounds of sand rolls over

Shawnee County Sheriff's Department (File)
Shawnee County Sheriff's Department (File)(Phil Anderson)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-tractor trailer hauling about 25,000 pounds of sand overturned in the ditch near NW 17th Street and NW Country Side Road Monday afternoon. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was eastbound on NW 17th when the truck’s passenger side tire went off the roadway causing it to roll over in a steep ditch. A call came into the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center shortly after 1:30 p.m. NW 17th Street was temporarily shut down at NW Country Side Road and NW Menoken Road. This accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop
Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino speaks at Thursday morning's Shawnee...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Kansas cities fall within top 30 cities that need most initial COVID-19 vaccines
Kansas Supreme Court disbars attorney, hears estate case

Latest News

Abrupt resignation of Shawnee Co. health officer leaves health dept. in a lurch
13 News at Six
Sarah Fizell gave us a look at this year in the arts, and what's ahead in 2021
From the 4: Envista Cares Challenge is helping ArtsConnect Topeka this month
6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, From the U.S. Army Center of Military History...
Moran bill to honor WWII unit passes Senate