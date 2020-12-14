Semi carrying 25,000 pounds of sand rolls over

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-tractor trailer hauling about 25,000 pounds of sand overturned in the ditch near NW 17th Street and NW Country Side Road Monday afternoon. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was eastbound on NW 17th when the truck’s passenger side tire went off the roadway causing it to roll over in a steep ditch. A call came into the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center shortly after 1:30 p.m. NW 17th Street was temporarily shut down at NW Country Side Road and NW Menoken Road. This accident is still under investigation.

