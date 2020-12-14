Riley County police investigating rape of 15-year-old girl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a report of a rape of a 15-year-old girl over the weekend.

Officers filed a report in the case, which was reported around 1:51 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

Additional information wasn’t being released, other than the case involving the girl and an unknown male listed as the suspect.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

