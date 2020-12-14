Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 71 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of Monday, according to the County Health Department.

The new deaths bring the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 18. One patient was a 76-year-old man who tested positive on November 28 and was admitted to Ascension Via Christi the same day. He passed away on December 12. The other patient was a 102-year-old woman who tested positive on December 1 and passed away at the hospital on December 13.

There has also been an additional 229 recoveries since Friday.

Ascension Via Christi is currently caring for nin COVID-19-positive patients, with four of those in the ICU.

