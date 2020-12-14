Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are continuing their investigation into a “suspicious death” that occurred late Friday at a south Topeka motel, authorities said.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 10:18 p.m. Friday at the Traveler’s Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Upon their arrival, police found an individual suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said that individual died shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

On Monday, police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker identified the victim as Peace A. Goodman, 25.

Several individuals were taken to police headquarters for questioning in connection to the incident.

Spiker said Monday morning that the cause of Goodman’s death hasn’t been released, pending an autopsy, which hadn’t yet taken place.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday morning.

Topeka recorded its 24th homicide of the year early Sunday, when Charles Jackson, 73, of Topeka, was found dead at 1438 S.W. Van Buren.

Jennifer Jackson, 50, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder in that case.

