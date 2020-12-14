Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is in search of a new director sooner than expected after Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino abruptly resigned during Monday morning’s virtual county commissioner meeting.

Pezzino announced his resignation mid-meeting while Shawnee County Commissioners voted 2-1 to modify the county’s most recent health order.

Those changes will allow bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and allow organized sports outside of schools to practice.

Pezzino announced in late October that he would step down at the end of his contract with Shawnee County which expires December 31, 2020. At that time, Dr. Pezzino had cited “personal reasons” as the main factor in his decision. He has served as the county health offer since January 2007.

This is a developing story.

Dr. Pezzino has worked in public health for more than three decades. He obtained his medical degree at the University of Bologna, Italy and his Master’s degree in public health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

