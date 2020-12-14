Advertisement

Newman Regional Health to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Newman Regional Health says they are expecting to receive a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.

This first batch of the vaccine will be given to hospital workers only, but the Newman is preparing for “a transitional, phased approach” guided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 Vaccination plan to eventually distribute the vaccine to the general public.

Kansas is going to receive about 24,000 doses of the vaccine in the first shipment, with plans to distribute doses throughout the state. By the end of the month, about 150,000 doses of the vaccine will be distributed throughout Kansas as more shipments become available.

Employees at Newman have been divided into groups based on the amount of time they spend in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or are at high risk for exposure to the virus.

“The approach is much different in comparison to annual employee influenza vaccination due to storage, preparation, and expiration as well as it requires two doses at a specific timing interval,” says Cathy Pimple, Chief Administrative Officer. “Currently, we are working closely with our Department Directors who are responsible for documenting which of our employees are interested in receiving the vaccine. This information will be used by the Vaccine Committee to determine distribution based on published guidance and volume received. We can then begin registering and scheduling appointments for employee vaccinations.”

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on December 11. It is given in two doses, 21 to 28 days apart.

