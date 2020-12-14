Advertisement

Newest Kansas Supreme Court Justice confirmed in virtual ceremony

Standridge replaces Justice Carol Beier
Melissa Taylor Standridge (bottom center) officially joined the Kansas Supreme Court Monday...
Melissa Taylor Standridge (bottom center) officially joined the Kansas Supreme Court Monday morning during a ceremony streamed live on YouTube.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is back at full strength after a virtual swearing-in ceremony Monday morning.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided as Melissa Taylor Standridge affirmed the oath to become the newest member of the state’s highest court.

The ceremony was conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on the Kansas Supreme Court’s YouTube page.

Shortly after taking the oath, Standridge went right to work hearing this week’s docket along with the other justices.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) appointed Standridge to fill the vacancy of retired Justice Carol Beier.

