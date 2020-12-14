Moran bill to honor WWII unit passes Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An integral World War Two unit is a step closer to receiving one of the highest honors the US can offer.

Senator Jerry Moran’s bill to bestow the Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the 6888th central postal battalion passed through the US Senate. The “Six-Triple-Eight” were the only all-African-American, all-female battalion serving overseas in the war.

“Passage of S.633 secures the Six-Triple-Eight’s legacy in our nation’s history,” Six-Triple-Eight Advocate and U.S. Army Colonel Edna Cummings said. “These brave women paved the way for future generations to serve our country in the military and throughout society.”

They kept communication between troops and their families going as they cleared 65-thousand pieces of mail per shift while clearing a six-month backlog of mail.

“The women of the ‘Six-Triple-Eight’ served honorably at home and abroad,” Sen. Moran said. “Their contributions to the war effort cannot be understated – they worked tirelessly to clear a six month backlog of mail by processing over 65,000 pieces of mail per shift to make certain that troop morale remained high at a pivotal point in the war. Their efforts made certain that people like my mom and dad, two people that loved each other dearly, were able to communicate throughout the war while my dad was overseas, just like so many other Kansans and Americans who were separated from their loved ones. The brave women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion are deserving of this honor as the only all-African-American, all-female battalion to serve overseas in World War II.”

The bill now heads to the US House.

“This legislation recognizes the women of the ‘Six-Triple-Eight’ for their tremendous service and sacrifice, and I urge the House to quickly pass this bill to give these women the recognition that they have earned,” Sen. Moran said.

