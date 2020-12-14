Monday forecast: A cold start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold temperatures to begin the week will be the big weather story despite a chance for light snow Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Most of northeast Kansas will be dry and even for the areas that will get some light snow tomorrow into tomorrow night it’s not expected to amount to much due to dry air that the snow will have to battle to reach the surface. The highest chance for snow will be in north-central Kansas during the day and areas near I-35 mainly Tuesday evening as the storm system progresses to the east.

Other than the small chance of snow tomorrow, that’s it as far as precipitation is concerned. The concern would just be with temperatures and cloud cover for the next 8 days.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs will depend on how quickly clouds increase but mid 30s-low 40s are likely. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds E around 5 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Flurries or light snow is possible mainly in north-central Kansas. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny especially after a few morning clouds. Highs rebound back up to around 40° with highs around 50° Thursday and Friday. There will be a cold font that pushes through on Friday that will bring clouds and winds gusting around 30 mph but not much of a cool down for the weekend. Highs between Friday and next Monday will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s with Saturday likely being the coolest day.

Taking Action:

With the highest chance of snow in north-central Kansas and areas near I-35 tomorrow into tomorrow night, it’ll likely remain under 0.5″. Still enough to produce slick spots if accumulation does occur so use caution and stay weather aware.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.