KU women’s basketball game at Texas postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s game at Texas scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 has been postponed due to “injury and COVID-19 protocols” within the Jayhawk program.

KU Athletics said in a statement the two schools will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule.

The Jayhawks are currently 4-1 on the season. They were slated to play UT Rio Grande Valley Monday, but that game has been canceled.

