KU women’s basketball game at Texas postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s game at Texas scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 has been postponed due to “injury and COVID-19 protocols” within the Jayhawk program.

KU Athletics said in a statement the two schools will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule.

The Jayhawks are currently 4-1 on the season. They were slated to play UT Rio Grande Valley Monday, but that game has been canceled.

🗓️ 🖊️#Big12WBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎: @TexasWBB at @KUWBball scheduled for Thursday, December 17 has been postponed. The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.