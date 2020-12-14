KS Hotels offering free stays to those with or exposed to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas residents who need a place to isolate after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19 may get a free stay at a local hotel. The bill would be covered by the state, with help from the federal government.

The goal of the program is to provide a place to stay for people with no other option so they don’t spread the virus.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said they didn’t know how much the state has spent so far on the rooms but renting out an entire hotel costs roughly $3,000 a day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.