TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 4,724 new cases of COVID-19, 37 new deaths and 95 new hospitalizations since Friday, the Department of Health and Environment reports.

The total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 190,018. Of those tested, 713,714 tests have come back negative.

