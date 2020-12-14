Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman is facing child sex crimes.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha was arrested on a $75,000 warrant for two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Criminal Sodomy, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
Merchant says also faces drug possession charges.
No other information about the arrest or investigation was immediately available...
