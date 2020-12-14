Advertisement

Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes

Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman is facing child sex crimes.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha was arrested on a $75,000 warrant for two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Criminal Sodomy, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Merchant says also faces drug possession charges.

No other information about the arrest or investigation was immediately available...

